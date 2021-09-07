A woman called 911 after a man took money from her outside of a bank, according to a report.
Nicholas Rodgers Lenning, 33, of 209 Woodlawn St., Greenwood was arrested Friday and charged with strong-arm robbery and financial transaction card fraud.
On Thursday, Greenwood police investigated a call of a possible robbery outside of the Wells Fargo bank on Bypass 72 Northwest, according to a report. Officers spoke with a woman who said she was walking out of the bank with a $20 bill and her debit card in hand when a man came out from behind a tree and grabbed the items from her hand, the report said.
Someone found the woman's debit card in the parking lot, and officers viewed surveillance video from the nearby Panera Bread that showed the suspect running toward the mall, the report said. Officers recognized the man seen in the video.