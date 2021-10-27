A Greenwood man is facing charges after reportedly confronting a woman who had a restraining order on him, according to police.
Anthony Ray Nicholson, 51, of 702 Oak Ave., Greenwood was arrested Tuesday and charged with harassment and stalking.
On Friday, a Greenwood police officer spoke with a woman who said a man she had a restraining order against came to her residence uninvited and tried to speak with her, a police report said. The man tried to question her about her relationship status, but she told him she would contact the police if he did not leave.
She told police she left her cellphone inside her vehicle in the driveway, and when she stepped out to get her phone the man struggled with her to prevent her from leaving, the report said. Officers watched security video that supported the woman's story.