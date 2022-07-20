Blue lights

A Greenwood man is facing a gun charge after officers were called to the Wilbanks Sports Complex on July 3 in reference to an altercation where a weapon was drawn.

Joel Bustos-Dimas, 34, of 116 Pope St., was arrested Monday and charged with pointing and presenting firearms at a person and breach of peace.

The incident report stated a female told officers there was a fight at the old Civic Center near the soccer field and a person pulled out a weapon before everyone fled the scene.