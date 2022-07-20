Greenwood man faces point and presenting charge From staff reports Jul 20, 2022 48 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +1 JOEL BUSTOS- DIMAS Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Greenwood man is facing a gun charge after officers were called to the Wilbanks Sports Complex on July 3 in reference to an altercation where a weapon was drawn.Joel Bustos-Dimas, 34, of 116 Pope St., was arrested Monday and charged with pointing and presenting firearms at a person and breach of peace.The incident report stated a female told officers there was a fight at the old Civic Center near the soccer field and a person pulled out a weapon before everyone fled the scene. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Lakelands Connector The “Sesqui Series”: Lander beauty was named Miss Universe 5 hrs ago Lions host district officers, receive Club Excellence Award 6 hrs ago AOT student following in daughters’ footsteps 6 hrs ago Countybank’s mortgage department passes $3 billion in loan volume 6 hrs ago Latest News +18 Funeral held for Ivana Trump; ex-president pays tribute Secret memo links citizenship question to apportionment +6 Hartman: 'I owed it to Wake Forest' to return after ACC loss Indiana Republicans propose banning abortion with exceptions Texas A&M's Smith arrested on DWI, weapons, pot charges Most Popular Articles ArticlesGreenwood police seek shooter after Friday night drive-byWare Shoals man dies in weekend crashTwo arrested in attempt to smuggle contraband to inmateOur View: Keyiona Hill is dead because system is flawedGreenwood County Sheriff's Office investigates allegations against detention officerEdgefield man to pay more than $2 million in restitution for dealership schemeGreenwood man arrested in connection to weekend crash that killed oneTraffic stop nets three arrestsAbbeville County deputies find more than 2 pounds of meth during traffic stopMatthew Hensley: Systematic failures allowed Keyiona Hill's murder; it's past time to search for solutions CNN News The incredible story of how triplets separated at birth reunited At 85, R.B.G. loves being 'notorious' CNN visits Russian 'troll farm' from indictment Amazon HQ2: who really wins?