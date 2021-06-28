A man used meth the day after a court hearing while he was out of jail on bond, and when Greenwood deputies and federal marshals found him he had meth and pills on him, according to a report.
Eric Christopher Carlisle, 31, of 149 Marshall Circle, Greenwood was arrested Friday and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, 28 grams or more, but less than 100 grams; distribution of oxycontin; and possession of other schedule I-V.
Carlisle was indicted in 2014 on a charge of unlawful transportation of a firearm by a felon, and in 2015 was sentenced to 37 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. He had to submit to random drug testing, according to court documents, and at various points in 2018 he tested positive for TCH, amphetamine and cocaine and was arrested and charged in connection with other drug offenses. He was re-arrested on Sept. 25, 2018 and sentenced in January 2019 to two years in prison and a year of supervised release.
Then, on May 8, 2021, Carlisle admitted to using meth and the courts again moved to arrest him as he was under pretrial release supervision, court records said.
Federal marshals called Greenwood deputies Friday and shared that Carlisle was at an Old Abbeville Highway address, a report said. Officers went there and detained him, and found he had a total of 11.4 grams of what appeared to be methamphetamine along with pills that appeared to be ecstasy and clonazepam, the report said.