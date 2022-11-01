A Greenwood man is facing multiple charges after officers were dispatched to Holly Tree Apartments on Oct. 28 in reference to a gun being pointed at two people.
Isaiah Jonathan Wade, 18, of 208 Panola Ave., was charged with pointing and presenting firearms at a person, giving false information and unlawful carrying of a pistol.
According to the incident report, officers went to Windtree Apartments where a man told officers he was at a family member’s apartment when a silver/gray car pulled up to the complex. A person got out of the car and a fight began between the two. The victim went back to the apartment at which point the man pulled a gun from his waistband and pointed it at him. The victim’s mother picked him up and, while on the way home, he was able to point out who pulled the gun.
The report stated the mother pulled up next to three men and asked why a gun was pulled on her son. Then a man wearing a gray hoodie with dreads lifted up his shirt and presented a gun tucked in his waistband. The mother was later able to identify who pulled the gun on them.
A pistol believed to be the gun used in the case was seized from a shoe box in a home next to an I.D. card along with another pistol, multiple rounds and magazines, and a green substance in a pickle jar.