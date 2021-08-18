In October 2019, authorities say a Greenwood man displayed a handgun inside a city convenience store. Nearly two years later, he's now facing a three-count federal indictment from that arrest.
Aaron Andrew Austin, 40, was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, possession with intent to distribute a schedule II controlled substance and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. On Tuesday, he entered a plea of not guilty.
Greenwood police responded in October 2019 to Li'l Cricket at 671 E. Cambridge Ave. after receiving a report that a man showed a gun to people in the store. When officers arrived, they reported finding the man with a loaded .22-caliber pistol, 62 pills and 2.8 grams of a powdery substance the field-tested positive for MDMA, an illicit drug sometimes called ecstasy or molly. He also had an open bottle of gin.
He was charged at the time with unlawful carrying of a pistol, felon in possession of a firearm and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance. Those counts are still pending in Greenwood County court.
The federal indictment, which also seeks Austin's .22-caliber Ruger through forfeiture, was filed Aug. 10 and unsealed Tuesday. Austin was booked Sunday at the Greenwood County jail and released Wednesday on a $60,000 unsecured bond with home detention and GPS monitoring.