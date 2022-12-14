A Greenwood man is facing a slew of charges after authorities seized a cache of drugs and weapons.
Jamar Shaborne Green, 32, of 508 Colonial Drive, was charged Tuesday with possession of controlled substance (Schedule I-V), manufacturing/distributing/possessing drugs in Schedule I and II, manufacturing/possessing substance in Schedule I-II with intent to distribute, trafficking in meth or cocaine base — 400 grams or more, possession of marijuana, possession of 15 dosage units of MDMA or ecstasy — first offense, operating chop shot, altering/defacing/destroying/disguising a vehicle identification number, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, possession of a machine gun and unlawful carry of a pistol. In a video posted to social media, Police Chief T.J. Chaudoin said the department’s Crime Suppression Unit conducted a traffic stop and found drugs and an illegal gun on Green. They obtained a search warrant for his home where they found what Chaudoin said was more than 1,000 purple pills. The purple pills, he said, are something new they are seeing as opposed to blue fentanyl pills that are commonly seen.
Officers also found methamphetamine, stuff used to mix everything together, a money counter, and a pill press that can make 5,000 to 10,000 pills per hour, according to Chaudoin.
He said a motor and other parts stolen from a car were found at the home.
Chaudoin explained why Green was charged with a machine gun, highlighting two magazine drums that were seized.
“They’d purchased some items they could fit into the Glock and some of the other items that turned a semi-automatic weapon to an automatic weapon. The big difference is, a semi-automatic, every time you pull/squeeze the trigger, you have to let off the trigger and pull again. But for every round you fire, you have to let off the trigger and bring it back. So for every time you pull the trigger you’re sending a round down. On these new items, it just automatically fires,” he said.