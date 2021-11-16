A Greenwood man is facing multiple drug charges after a motorist reported seeing his truck swerving in traffic near Calhoun Road and Bypass 72, according to a report.
Nathan Ray Smyth, 38, of 133 Country Village Court, Greenwood was arrested Monday and charged with manufacturing, distribution or possession of narcotic rugs in schedule I(b) and (c), LSD and schedule II; possession of narcotic in schedule I(b), (c), LSD and schedule II; possession of other controlled substance in schedule I-V; possession of MDMA; and possession of 28 grams or less of marijuana.
On Monday, a Greenwood County deputy on patrol received a call from someone seeing a Ram pickup truck struggling to stay in its lane, the report said. Deputies found the truck at the intersection of Bypass 72 and Calhoun Road, and pulled the driver over at a nearby gas station.
The driver had slurred speech and bloodshot eyes, and the deputy noted seeing a blue residue on his pants consistent with powder from heroin and fentanyl pills, the report said. When officers searched the man, they found two loose pills in a pocket and a bag in another pocket containing 22.5 blue pills, 25.5 other assorted pills, five pills that tested positive for MDMA and more than 2 grams of what appeared to be marijuana.