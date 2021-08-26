A Greenwood man is facing a first-degree domestic violence charge after officers responding to a 911 call learned he had two prior domestic violence convictions, according to a report.
Louis Alexander Settles, 56, of 811 Kings Court, Greenwood was arrested Tuesday and charged with first-degree domestic violence.
A woman called 911 Tuesday morning saying a man had hit her in the face, the report said. She told Greenwood police the man had been drinking and she asked him to leave, but the man struck her face.
As the woman called police, the man tried to take the phone from her and keep her from calling, the report said. When officers arrested the man, they learned he had two prior convictions for domestic violence.
A booking photo of Settles was not available.