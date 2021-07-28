A Greenwood man is facing a domestic violence charge after a woman told police he pushed her down porch steps, according to a report.
Anthony Kevin Nabors, 55, of 461 Ninety Six Highway, Greenwood was arrested Tuesday and charged with first-degree domestic violence.
At about 11:45 p.m. Saturday, Greenwood police went to a Ninety Six Highway residence, where a woman told officers a man pushed her down the steps. She said they were drinking on the front porch when he did something that made her angry. When she yelled at him, he got angry in response and walked toward her, making her walk backward to avoid him and pushing her down the steps.
The man had prior domestic violence arrests and convictions, the report said.