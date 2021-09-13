A Greenwood man is facing a domestic violence charge after a woman called 911 out of fear for her safety, according to a report.
Garrett Rashad Speach, 31, of 114 Darlington St., Greenwood was arrested Friday and charged with first-degree domestic violence and violation of protection order.
Greenwood County deputies were called May 15 to a Little Mountain Road residence, where a woman said her ex-boyfriend came knocking at the door, asking to come in, the report said. He left after she said no to him several times, but returned shortly after doing the same thing.
The man left the second time but returned a third, and when he came back a child in the residence said he had a gun, the report said. The woman told deputies she believed the child but did not see a gun at any point herself. The man threatened to kill the woman, the report said, and started pulling a window and screen out to try and get inside.
The man fled in a black SUV after the woman said she was calling 911, the report said. Officers weren't immediately able to find his vehicle.