A Greenwood man is facing a domestic violence charge after reports he dragged, choked and beat a woman, according to a report.
David Edward Drafts, 41, of 1525 Scotch Cross Road, Greenwood was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree domestic violence.
Greenwood County deputies went Thursday to a Scotch Cross Road residence when a woman called saying a man assaulted her and left, the report said. On scene, deputies spoke with witnesses who described seeing a man throw the woman's possessions, then drag her by the feet from a truck onto the porch and start choking her.
The woman told deputies she and the man got into an argument, and when she threw a shoe at him, he grabbed a plastic pipe and hit her in the stomach, the report said. Then she shared a similar story to what the other witness said, describing being dragged and choked before the man got in a truck and left.
Officers found the man with his probation officer, the report said.