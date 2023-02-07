Greenwood man faces CSC charge From staff reports Feb 7, 2023 38 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +1 JAHEIM D. MCDANIEL Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Greenwood man was arrested on a charge he had a sexual encounter with an 11-year-old in November, according to Greenwood police.Jaheim Donnie McDaniel, 18, of 1401 Phoenix St. Apartment 7E, was arrested Friday and charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.According to an incident report, the child told officers they were forced to perform a sex act on an 18-year-old. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Criminal Law Law Most read news Early morning Lakelands wrecks claim 2 lives Former District 50 bus driver faces charges after drunken driving allegations Greenwood County Sheriff's Office warns of scam Police nail Greenwood man on charges related to road debris case Greenwood man faces multiple charges after mental crisis Submit your news tip Share your news tips and story ideas with us. Submit tip Latham named February Volunteer of the Month Celebrating the 100th Birthday of Lizzie Wimes Nash Rock Presbyterian Church restarts Cub Scout Pack 154