Greenwood man faces CSC charge

From staff reports
Sep 8, 2022

A woman told Greenwood police in December that a child who was sleeping at her residence reported that a man had touched her inappropriately, according to an incident report.

Police could not immediately find the man.

Cardarell Cordale Robinson, 34, of 99 Kirksey Drive, Greenwood was arrested Wednesday and charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor or attempt, victim under 11 years of age.