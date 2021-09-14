A Greenwood man is facing a child neglect charge after a school resource officer learned of possible child abuse, according to a report.
Xavier Antonio Brunson, 33, of Greenwood was arrested Monday and charged with unlawful neglect to a child.
On April 8, a Greenwood County school resource officer spoke with a teacher and student about reports of child abuse, the report said. A witness told the resource officer a man had slapped and punched a girl, and threatened to shoot her if she told anyone about hitting him, the report said.
Officers noted the girl had a bruise she said was caused when the man punched her. Deputies noted other instances of violence, including choking and repeated hitting.