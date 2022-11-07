Wreck 2

A chase with the Greenwood Police Department on Oct. 22 ended with a vehicle hitting an unoccupied car, pushing it into International Café.

 SUBMITTED

A Greenwood man is facing charges after crashing into a business while fleeing from officers, according to Greenwood police.

Terrance Nichol McDuffie, 50, of 205 Wheatfield Drive, was arrested Oct. 22 and charged with failure to stop for a blue light – second offense, driving under suspension – second offense, driving under the influence – second offense, possession with intent to distribute cocaine – third offense, open beer in vehicle, and leaving the scene of an accident with property damage.