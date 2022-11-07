A Greenwood man is facing charges after crashing into a business while fleeing from officers, according to Greenwood police.
Terrance Nichol McDuffie, 50, of 205 Wheatfield Drive, was arrested Oct. 22 and charged with failure to stop for a blue light – second offense, driving under suspension – second offense, driving under the influence – second offense, possession with intent to distribute cocaine – third offense, open beer in vehicle, and leaving the scene of an accident with property damage.
According to the incident report, officers were patrolling Marion Avenue when they saw a Nissan Sedan with a broken brake light and expired vehicle sticker. Officers initiated a traffic stop, but the driver continued toward Edgefield Street, hitting a wooden post used to keep cars off the Heritage Walking Trail. The man continued onto Circular Avenue but was unable to steer because of damage from hitting a tree, the report said. The vehicle hit an unoccupied car parked in front of the International Café. The car was pushed into the front of the business, damaging the front door and windows.
A passenger in the man’s car was unharmed. Police reported recovering a bag with white powder and an open can of Mike’s Hard Lemonade. He was taken to the Greenwood County Detention Center after refusing a field sobriety test, the report said, telling officers he was “drunk.”