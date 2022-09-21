A Greenwood man is facing multiple charges — including attempted murder — after officers responded to a report of shots fired behind Chesterfield Court last Friday.
Detavius Lamon Cunningham, 34, was charged Friday with attempted murder; discharging a firearm in the city; trafficking in ice, crank, or crack – 28 grams or more, but less than 100 grams, second offense; manufacturing/possession of other substances in Schedule I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue with intent to distribute, second offense; possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime; and possession of a firearm or ammunition by person convicted of a violent felony.
According to reports, officers were told by dispatch that a man was running toward Anderson Street. Officers were flagged down by a person on Anderson Street who said he was leaving the pediatric office when he heard about five gunshots. He told officers he didn’t see anyone running.
Dispatch said the victim was running on Woodrow Avenue. Officers found the man, who said he was at a woman’s apartment when her boyfriend came up. He ran from the residence and heard several gunshots. He had a gun, too, but dropped it as he fled. He had a scratch across his stomach as if he jumped over something and was bleeding from one of his fingers.
Two spent shell casings were found in the parking lot near the apartment as well as three spent casings behind Chesterfield Court. Officers also found a black handgun in the grass toward the back of Chesterfield Court.
When officers were able to find the other man, they reported his vehicle smelled of marijuana. He was detained after officers saw what appeared to be the handle of a pistol. When the man saw an officer reach for his handcuffs, he ran toward a bamboo area next to the apartments where he was handcuffed, the reports said. Police recovered a gun and a book bag containing several narcotics and a set of digital scales. Officers found $1,565 on the man.