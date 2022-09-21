Police Lights

A Greenwood man is facing multiple charges — including attempted murder — after officers responded to a report of shots fired behind Chesterfield Court last Friday.

Detavius Lamon Cunningham, 34, was charged Friday with attempted murder; discharging a firearm in the city; trafficking in ice, crank, or crack – 28 grams or more, but less than 100 grams, second offense; manufacturing/possession of other substances in Schedule I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue with intent to distribute, second offense; possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime; and possession of a firearm or ammunition by person convicted of a violent felony.

