Authorities have charged a 23-year-old Greenwood man in connection to a robbery at a Dollar General on Highway 72.
Sy’eed Zy’shonne Jennings, of 123 McDonald St., was arrested Saturday and charged with armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
According to an incident report, on Friday two employees noticed a tall, slender man dressed in dark clothing, full face covering, and black gloves get out of a car that was lingering in the parking lot. The man asked for the clerk and later came out of the store carrying a yellow Dollar General bag. In passing, he makes a derogatory comment and pulled out a black handgun, the report said.
Officers talked to the clerk who said the man handed her the yellow bag and told her to put the money in it with the gun displayed again. She emptied the money into the bag and handed it back to the man. The store lost about $300.
Later, an armed robbery was reported at the Lil’ Cricket on Emerald Road and descriptions of the robber and vehicle matched the Dollar General robbery. The report said Sheriff Dennis Kelly spotted a car matching the description. In the rear passenger floorboard was a yellow Dollar General Bag, black gloves and stocking hat, and a dark face covering. A pistol was also found. A total of $136 was in the man’s right front pocket.
According to the report from the gas station robbery, a person told officers the man came into the store, pointed a gun at her and demanded money from the register.
She said the man was in the parking lot at a gas pump for about 20-30 minutes before coming into the store. The manager told police the register on contained $35 when the robbery occurred.