A Greenwood man is facing charges after a woman said he threw his car keys at her, narrowly missing a child she was holding.
Aaron Eli Girvin, 32, of 307 Janeway was arrested Tuesday and charged with second-degree domestic violence and unlawful neglect of a child.
On Aug. 24, Greenwood County deputies were called out to a Highway 25 North residence, where a woman said she had been assaulted, a report said. She said a man came over the night prior and spent the night, but the two got into an argument the following morning.
As the argument escalated, the woman told deputies the man threw his car keys at her while she was holding a child, narrowly missing the child, the report said. She told deputies she slapped him in response, and he left shortly after with both saying they would call law enforcement.
Deputies spoke with the man, who denied throwing anything at the woman, but said she "put hands" on him, the report said. He told officers he was uninjured.