A 15-year-old girl called 911 and told Greenwood police a man had sexually assaulted her, according to a report.
Nicolas De Nova Granados, 43, of 213 Margaret St., Greenwood was arrested Friday and charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.
At about 9 p.m. Friday, Greenwood police went to a Margaret Street residence where a 15-year-old girl was on the front porch crying, the report said. She told officers a man and woman were locked in the bathroom arguing, and the two adults stepped out when officers knocked.
The girl told officers the woman had left to visit someone else, and while she was gone the man grabbed her, removed her clothing and forcefully had sex with her, the report said.