Greenwood man faces charge he sent inappropriate photos to 14-year-old From staff reports May 18, 2022 DAMON A. FERGUSON Greenwood County deputies investigated a report that a man sent inappropriate texts and photos to a 14-year-old on May 9, according to an incident report.Damon Aaron Ferguson, 28, of Greenwood, was arrested Wednesday and charged with disseminating obscene material to a person under 18 years of age.