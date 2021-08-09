A woman told police last week a man broke into her apartment while she slept.
Ronnie Lee Cain Jr., 207 New Market St., Greenwood was arrested Saturday and charged with first-degree burglary, first-degree domestic violence and petit larceny.
On Aug. 2, Greenwood police were called out to a New Market Street residence where a woman said a man broke into her apartment and assaulted her, according to a report.
She told police she was sleeping when at about 3 a.m. she heard a noise in the living room and saw a man she used to stay with standing in the hallway. When she told the man to leave he said he had nowhere to stay, then punched her in the upper neck, leaving her ear purple and swollen, the report said.
The woman said she noted her purse, containing $150, an ID and a financial card, had disappeared — the report said the man took it and left through the back door.