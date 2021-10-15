A Greenwood man is facing charges after police investigated a May shooting.
Kwante Anthony Head, 22, of 304 Hackett St., Greenwood was arrested Thursday and charged with two counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
On May 17, Greenwood police went to Pearl Street to investigate a shooting and found a man on the hood of a vehicle behind a residence there, the report said. The man appeared to have a bullet wound to his right leg and officers put a tourniquet on him to stop the bleeding.
The man wouldn’t answer officers’ questions, but police were able to find blood on the ground and a cloth tucked under a nearby vehicle. Officers noted that while searching the vehicle they found a bullet strike on the trunk, an unspent round in the dashboard and other items that were collected as evidence.
Police Public Information Officer Jonathan Link said detectives had physical evidence from the scene analyzed and, in the ensuing months, canvassed the area to talk with neighbors and piece together a case. He said eventually, officers had enough information to secure an arrest warrant.