A Greenwood man is facing charges after a woman reported having to duck to avoid gunfire into a vehicle she was driving.
Zyrequis Tyrez Williams, 21, of 108 Oakview Court, Greenwood was arrested Friday and charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime.
On Oct. 16, Greenwood police went to search for shell casings after reports of a shooting in the area of Marshall and Sweetwater roads, according to a report. While scanning the roadway for shell casings, a woman called an officer over and told him she had been driving a vehicle when a dark Dodge Charger shot at her as she was getting ready to pull into a driveway.
The woman told police someone she knew was driving behind the Charger when someone shot at her, and they spotted a paper tag on the Charger. Officers found multiple shell casings of two different calibers in the area and noted fragments of bullets inside the SUV the woman had driven.