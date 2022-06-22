Lights

A Greenwood man is facing multiple charges after authorities were called Sunday to Central Avenue in reference to a person with a gun.

Wade Robinson Spencer, 43, of 140 Lucille Drive, was arrested and charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

When officers arrived, there was a man with two gunshot wounds to the torso lying in front of Central Avenue.

A person told officers they heard a commotion in the home followed by five to six gunshots. No one was found in the home when officers searched it.