Greenwood man faces attempted murder charge From staff reports Jun 22, 2022 A Greenwood man is facing multiple charges after authorities were called Sunday to Central Avenue in reference to a person with a gun.Wade Robinson Spencer, 43, of 140 Lucille Drive, was arrested and charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.When officers arrived, there was a man with two gunshot wounds to the torso lying in front of Central Avenue.A person told officers they heard a commotion in the home followed by five to six gunshots. No one was found in the home when officers searched it.