A man appeared to be injured and smelled like gasoline when he told local deputies a man beat him and tried to set him on fire.
Charles Randell Wardell, 56, of 818 Greenville Church Road, Donalds was arrested Tuesday and charged with attempted murder and malicious injury to property.
Early Tuesday morning, Greenwood County deputies met with a man at a gas station on Montague Avenue Extension, and he told officers his roommate attacked him, the report said. He told deputies he was asleep in his room when yelling in the house woke him.
He saw his roommate coming into the room, accusing him of something before throwing gasoline on him and striking him with a baseball bat, the report said. The man said his roommate pinned him to the bed and tried to set him on fire by striking a lighter.
A woman told deputies she was also in the house at the time and saw the attack happen. Deputies noted the man had a swollen eye and red marks on him, and he smelled like gasoline.
Deputies were not able to meet with the man accused of the attack Friday, but wrote in the report they would seek an arrest warrant for him.