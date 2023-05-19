A Greenwood man is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, after officers responded Tuesday to a home on East Scotch Cross Road in reference to a suspicious person.
Jervera Kenta Floyd, 24, of 106 Corrie Court, was arrested and charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and discharging a firearm into a vehicle, aircraft, etc. while occupied.
According to a report from the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office, a man said he was in the backyard when two men came onto the property and began shooting. The report said there was an argument between a man and a woman. The argument resulted in a woman being punched in the mouth by another person. One shell casing was found at the residence.
A woman who left the scene said there was an argument about money and after hitting another woman she decided to leave but came back minutes later. Two bullet holes were found in the rear trunk area of a car and in the front windshield.
Officers were contacted by the state Highway Patrol regarding a hit-and-run in the East Scotch Cross Road area at the same time as the shooting. Highway Patrol said the victim was sideswiped by a gray car. Highway Patrol officers met with the woman at Emerald High School to talk about the hit-and-run. She said she was at the home on Scotch Cross Road taking items to someone when an argument started and she was punched in the mouth. She said she left prior to meeting with a friend to meet with a man at the Hotspot to get gas. According to the report, she said she saw two men, one who she did not know, walking toward the backyard, followed by about three shots. She told officers the vehicle one of the men was driving was a red Chevrolet Camaro.
While Highway Patrol was talking to the woman at the high school, a red Camaro pulled into the parking lot. An occupant said he pulled in to “check on her.” He initially said he was in Greenville and stopped in Greenwood, but after being detained he said he was playing basketball with a friend at Highland Forest Apartments. A witness was able to identify the man as one of the shooters and said he was the driver of the Camaro.