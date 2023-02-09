Greenwood man faces arson charges By KELLY DUNCAN kduncan@indexjournal.com Feb 9, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +1 TOMMY L. SEYMORE Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Greenwood man is facing arson charges after authorities say he set his ex-girlfriend’s house and car on fire.Tommy Ladel Seymore, 26, of 204 Wheatfield Drive, was arrested Tuesday and charged with first-degree arson, third-degree arson and violation of a restraining order.At 1:48 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a house fire on Sumter Street. The woman was not home at the time but told officers she had a restraining order against the man she thought set the fire.There were no signs of forced entry, but firemen found the front door was partially open.Police Chief T.J. Chaudoin said that at about the same time, officers responded to a fire at Louvenia Avenue where someone had set fire to the woman’s car.Chaudoin hopes to get Seymore’s bond denied.“He does have a lengthy criminal history and we feel he is a threat to society. He’s definitely a threat to this young lady,” he said. Contact Kelly Duncan at 864-943-5648 or on Twitter @KellyWriter1993. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most read news Early morning Lakelands wrecks claim 2 lives Former District 50 bus driver faces charges after drunken driving allegations Police nail Greenwood man on charges related to road debris case Greenwood man gets 6-year sentence in CSC case Police: December Parkway shooting was feud that escalated Submit your news tip Share your news tips and story ideas with us. Submit tip Latham named February Volunteer of the Month Celebrating the 100th Birthday of Lizzie Wimes Nash Rock Presbyterian Church restarts Cub Scout Pack 154