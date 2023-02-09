Handcuffs

A Greenwood man is facing arson charges after authorities say he set his ex-girlfriend’s house and car on fire.

Tommy Ladel Seymore, 26, of 204 Wheatfield Drive, was arrested Tuesday and charged with first-degree arson, third-degree arson and violation of a restraining order.

