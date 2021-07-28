A Greenwood man is facing 16 years in prison after pleading guilty in connection to selling pills laced with heroin and fentanyl, according to the 8th Circuit Solicitors Office.
Daryl Lamar Quarles, 40, of Greenwood pleaded guilty Monday to trafficking heroin, first offense; failure to stop for blue light, second offense; and possession with intent to distribute heroin, second offense. A news release from the solicitor's office said he initially pleaded not guilty, but changed his plea Monday, the same day a jury was scheduled to be selected for his trial.
Circuit Judge R. Lawton McIntosh sentenced Quarles to 16 years on the three charges, and under state law, he must serve at least 85% of his sentence before being considered for release.
In January 2020 Greenwood police spotted Quarles in a vehicle in the Wells Fargo Bank branch in Uptown, the release said. When police approached he led them on a chase that ended near the Bojangles at Reynolds Avenue and the Bypass. Officers found about 350 blue pills with heroin and fentanyl in them, as well as about 12 grams of meth, small amounts of cocaine, $595 in cash and four cellphones, the release said.
Then in June 2021, people at the Waffle House near the Greenwood Mall reported seeing people with drugs in the parking lot. The release said police found Quarles with others in a vehicle, and he had several hundred more pills in his pocket.
Quarles was defended by 8th Circuit Public Defender Chelsea McNeill, and prosecuted by Senior Assistant Solicitor Wade Dowtin and Assistant Solicitor Madison Hoffman.