A 34-year-old Greenwood man is dead following a late-night shooting Saturday on Taggart Avenue.
Venson Leon Edwards Jr., of Darlington Street, died at the scene, the Greenwood County Coroner's Office reported.
Shortly before 11 p.m., the coroner’s office responded to 812-B Taggart Ave. in reference to a gunshot victim. The man, who had been shot at least once, died of his injuries on scene, the coroner's office said.
The Greenwood Police Department and the coroner's office are investigating.
An autopsy is scheduled next week.
This is the city's fourth homicide of 2022.
Earlier Saturday, the police department posted its latest installment of Chief's Corner, a monthly video series that Greenwood Police Chief T.J. Chaudoin uses to update residents about his department's activities. He discussed the relentless work of detectives to solve the city's fatal shootings while laying out the city's third homicide of 2022, which played out 10 days earlier.
"We should never have any homicides in Greenwood," Chaudoin said. "... Hopefully, we'll be able to make it through the next three months without having any more."
He urged residents to come forward with whatever they know about open shooting investigations.
"The only way we're going to put an end to this is if we work together," Chaudoin said. "The community and the police department have to be one."