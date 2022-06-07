After leading police on a chase with speeds reaching 125 mph, a Greenwood man jumped into Lake Hartwell and died.
News outlets report that Akeem Olaaljawan Lukie was pulled before dawn Tuesday from Lake Hartwell on the Georgia-South Carolina state line.
Sheriff’s deputies in Franklin County, Georgia tried to pull over a Dodge Charger on Monday night after the car sped on Interstate 85 at 125 mph. As deputies chased Lukie northbound, they say he hit another car on the bridge over Lake Hartwell and then hit the bridge guardrail.
Authorities say Lukie then ran from the car and jumped into the lake from the bridge. Franklin County deputies say they saw Lukie trying to swim and threw him a rope to try to pull him out.
Deputies last saw Lukie going under the bridge. His body was recovered hours later in water 26 feet deep.
The car was registered to Lukie’s wife.
This wasn't his first police chase.
On Jan. 23, 2012, Lukie fled from officers who suspected him of burglary and were trying to serve two unrelated warrants. His flight from justice was short lived as he crashed into a house on Wheatfield Drive. That attempt to elude capture led a judge to revoke his probation on a strong-arm robbery and sentence him to an active prison sentence.
According to the Greenwood County public index, Lukie has a lengthy arrest history. The 31-year-old was out on a $10,000 surety bond while awaiting trial on drug and weapons charges from 2020.
This story contains reporting from The Associated Press.