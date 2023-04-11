Greenwood man dies after shooting in McCormick From staff reports Apr 11, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Greenwood man died after a shooting at Gold Hill Trailer Park in McCormick on April 3.Billy Watson Jr, 25, died of a single gunshot wound to the head on April 4 at Self Regional Medical Center.McCormick Police Chief Bo Willis said officers responded to the mobile home park at 11:30 p.m. for what they thought was a dispute between a group of people.Willis said police don't think the shooting was random. No arrests have been made, but he said they have people of interest. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Police Weapons Most read news Greenwood County jail faces lawsuit in 2021 inmate death Greenwood PD: 3 face armed robbery counts Greenwood PD strikes gold in DUI enforcement Waterloo man dies on hunting grounds Man charged in 2021 slayings to remain in jail Submit your news tip Share your news tips and story ideas with us. Submit tip Hays ‘a part of Lander since childhood’ Gallery owner offers tips to aspiring artists at PTC Promised Land Community Association sponsors drop-in