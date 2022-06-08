Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low near 70F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low near 70F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: June 8, 2022 @ 4:03 pm
A high angle shot of metal handcuffs isolated on a white background
QUONTIVIOUS D. HALL
A Greenwood man is facing a sexual conduct charge.
Quontivious Devarsia Hall, 27, of 113 Sleepy Hollow Road, was arrested Tuesday and charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, or attempt, victim under 16 years of age.
A girl told officers on May 15 that a man touched her inappropriately on multiple occasions.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.