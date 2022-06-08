Handcuffs 2
A high angle shot of metal handcuffs isolated on a white background

 Photo created by wirestock

A Greenwood man is facing a sexual conduct charge.

Quontivious Devarsia Hall, 27, of 113 Sleepy Hollow Road, was arrested Tuesday and charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, or attempt, victim under 16 years of age.

A girl told officers on May 15 that a man touched her inappropriately on multiple occasions.

