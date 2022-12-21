Javier Williams, the Greenwood man charged with murder in the shooting death of an unborn child, went before Judge Lee Miller on Wednesday morning. Williams' bond will be set in General Sessions Court.
Javier Kevion Williams, the Greenwood man charged with murder in the shooting death of an unborn child Tuesday, could face the death penalty.
Williams appeared before Judge Lee Miller in Greenwood on Wednesday morning. He is charged with murder, possession of a machine gun, attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. The murder charge can result in his getting the death penalty while the other charges range in prison sentences from five to 30 years.
Williams’ bond, Lee said, will be determined in General Sessions Court. He will remain in jail until he sees a circuit judge who will set a bond, if one is set.
Greenwood Police located Williams off Haltiwanger Road at Greenbriar Apartments.
“We go there and end up getting a search warrant for the residence that he’s in – there’s some other people there, a bunch of drugs and guns in there – the same thing we deal with: guns, drugs and young people,” said Police Chief T.J. Chaudoin.
Chaudoin said Williams’ machine gun charge stemmed from a Dec. 10 case.
“Officers went to an address on Grendel Avenue in reference to someone who said they heard shots fired. Officers find what appears to be bullet strikes at the house. We’ve been to this address before, so we’re not sure if the strikes happened from that night or not. They end up smelling marijuana, so at that point we get a search warrant for the house and find drugs and guns at that location. We don’t know if there were shots fired that night, but that house is a house we’ve had several issues with,” Chaudoin said.
He added that police are still talking to witnesses, ensuring they give the best case to the solicitor, but he is not prepared to release any other statements at this time.
