Javier Williams, the Greenwood man charged with murder in the shooting death of an unborn child, went before Judge Lee Miller on Wednesday morning. Williams’ bond will be set in General Sessions Court.

Javier Kevion Williams, the Greenwood man charged with murder in the shooting death of an unborn child Tuesday, could face the death penalty.

Williams appeared before Judge Lee Miller in Greenwood on Wednesday morning. He is charged with murder, possession of a machine gun, attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. The murder charge can result in his getting the death penalty while the other charges range in prison sentences from five to 30 years.

