The man charged in connection with the slaying of a 29-year-old woman at an Uptown business late Friday night was out on bond pending trial for a 2017 shooting that injured four people at another Greenwood restaurant.
Christopher Longshore Jr., 27, of 803 Florida Ave., Greenwood was arrested Saturday and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. The charges were connected to the Friday night shooting at Uptown Bar and Grill that killed Keyiona Hill.
Longshore is being held in jail pending a bond hearing in circuit court.
But five years earlier, Longshore was charged in connection with another shooting — this one at the Rajn’ Rooster restaurant at 1215 Bypass 72 NE. On July 2, 2017, Greenwood police investigated a shooting there and learned from witnesses that two men had been in an argument when one pulled out a firearm and shot multiple times.
According to court records, four people were injured in the Rajn’ Rooster shooting, and Longshore was charged with four counts of attempted murder and a charge of possession of a weapon during a violent crime. A municipal court judge denied his bond as a circuit court judge has to set bond on such serious charges.
On July 21, Judge Frank Addy Jr. set a $30,000 bond that came with some conditions: Longshore had to live with a relative in Greenville and submit to GPS monitoring; he was prohibited from entering Greenwood County except for court appearances and meetings with his attorney; and he had to obtain legal counsel within 30 days. Sen. Karl Allen, D-Greenville, was the attorney representing Longshore for the bonding process.
Allen could not be reached for comment late Tuesday afternoon.
In March 2019, Allen requested the court amend the 2017 bond order removing the need for GPS monitoring. The agreement was signed by Allen and 8th Circuit Deputy Solicitor Demetrios Andrews.
Despite the condition of Longshore’s bond barring him from entering Greenwood County except under certain conditions, he was ticketed and charged with multiple offenses in the following years.
In September 2019, he was charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol, among other charges, and Judge Lee Miller gave him a personal recognizance bond, which requires no payment. In July 2020, he was ticketed for failure to stop for blue lights and driving under suspension, and used a local bail bondsman to pay a $4,527.50 bond issued by Judge Lisa Phillips.
In September 2021, he was charged with distribution/possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, along with other drug charges. The $15,000 bond set by Judge Miller was paid off using another local bail bondsman. On June 9 of this year, a month before the fatal shooting at Uptown Bar and Grill, Longshore was arrested and charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol. His $5,000 surety bond was again paid through a local bail bonding company.