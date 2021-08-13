A Greenwood man was arrested and faces two counts of attempted murder after a Thursday night shooting at the Carolina Pride packing plant.
Rodriquze Lavorrsia Greene, 30, of Greenwood was arrested Friday evening in connection with the shooting, Greenwood Police Department Public Information Officer Jonathan Link said. Greene was being booked at the county jail Friday evening and was scheduled to have a bond hearing in the morning.
The shooting happened after an argument sparked between one man and another employee, Link said. The argument continued into the plant’s cafeteria, where the suspect drew a handgun and fired several times, hitting two employees. Both people hit were shot in the leg and were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspect fled on foot from the area before officers arrived, Link said.