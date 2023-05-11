A Greenwood couple is facing neglect and domestic violence charges after a man said his wife grabbed him by the throat on Tuesday.
Jacob Wesley Boughton, 22, of 101 Wisteria Court, was arrested and charged with unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person and second-degree domestic violence on Tuesday.
Mikayla Brooke Wash, 23, or 101 Wisteria Court, was also charged with unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person and second-degree domestic violence on Tuesday.
A Greenwood Police Department report said a child was being fussy and when the man asked the woman for help the two began to argue. The woman told the man she wanted him to leave. He said he would, but she would have to sign over her parental rights. According to the report, the woman became angry and grabbed him by the throat. The man had severe redness to his neck consistent with being choked.
The woman told officers they were arguing and when he came inside from smoking marijuana, he pinned her down and blew the marijuana smoke in her face. She said she fought back and grabbed him by the throat so he would let go.
The report said officers detected a strong smell coming from the home and there was a significant amount of animal urine on the floor, a sink of unwashed dishes and no working water in the sink. The only food in the refrigerator was a can of formula and the floors were covered with urine, dirt, dirty clothes, dishes and old food.
Officers contacted the Department of Social Services and the child was put into emergency protective custody.