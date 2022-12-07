Blue lights

Greenwood County Sheriff Dennis Kelly's son faces a charge of driving under the influence, 0.16 or higher, following a traffic stop this past week.

Gabriel Morris Kelly, 23, of 113 Pratt Drive, Ninety Six, was stopped by a Greenwood police officer just before 9 p.m. Dec. 2 when the officer said he saw a vehicle's driver disregard a red light while recklessly making a left turn traveling northbound at high speed onto West Cambridge Avenue.

