Greenwood County Sheriff Dennis Kelly's son faces a charge of driving under the influence, 0.16 or higher, following a traffic stop this past week.
Gabriel Morris Kelly, 23, of 113 Pratt Drive, Ninety Six, was stopped by a Greenwood police officer just before 9 p.m. Dec. 2 when the officer said he saw a vehicle's driver disregard a red light while recklessly making a left turn traveling northbound at high speed onto West Cambridge Avenue.
The officer said the driver's speech was slurred and he smelled alcohol. The driver initially told officers he had only had two beers, but then changed his answer to three.
Kelly told the officer he was the sheriff's son, which the officer confirmed. Because his father oversees the Greenwood County Detention Center, Gabriel Kelly was taken to the Abbeville County Detention Center for booking, which is a standard practice in such cases.
Kelly became increasingly agitated after he was arrested and, the officer reported, "his belligerence began to escalate" while being taken to Abbeville County, which reportedly included kicking the patrol car’s Plexiglas dividing partition. He also told officers he did not want them to make physical contact with him and attempted to pull away from officers multiple times while in the detention center.
Kelly provided a breath sample at the detention center, which revealed a blood alcohol content of 0.21. The legal limit is 0.08.
Attempts on Wednesday to reach Sheriff Kelly for comment were unsuccessful.