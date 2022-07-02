An error from a detention center employee allowed inmate Travis Leon Boyd to escape on June 16. Here, Boyd is seen walking out the front doors of the detention center. He turned himself in the same day.
A man who escaped custody on June 16 had been mistakenly released, Greenwood County Sheriff Dennis Kelly said.
Travis Leon Boyd, 29, had been booked at the Greenwood County Detention Center on charges of first-degree burglary and third-degree assault and battery when he escaped. He turned himself in later that night.
Kelly said Boyd was able to walk out of the front lobby after an officer running the control booth did not get confirmation of who was on the other side and opened the door.
“The officer who buzzed him out, they flipped to the camera to the lobby and saw him walk out and a lieutenant went out the door, but couldn’t find him,” Kelly said. “He was just seconds ahead of the lieutenant. I don’t know how he disappeared so quick. We’re not really sure where he went.”
It’s an error that Kelly said they want to keep from happening again.
“We’re all in charge of the inmates and they have to do what they have to do for the safety of themselves and everyone else. We definitely don’t want anybody to get out on us,” he said. “It’s just human error. We’ve got to do better and be more conscious of what we do at work.”
