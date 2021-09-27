A Greenwood County deputy lost his job Friday after he crashed a motorcycle on Bypass 25 and was charged with DUI.
Naaman Lukie, 24, got into a wreck in the early hours of Friday in front of the Waffle House on Bypass 25 NE, an incident report said. Greenwood police responding to the wreck found him lying in the median, complaining of leg and head pain.
He told officers he was driving a motorcycle south on the Bypass when he was hit from behind by a car and said he didn't remember what the car looked like. Officers were able to view surveillance camera video that showed the license plate number of a red Mustang that hit the motorcycle, but the tag came back to a Chevrolet truck. When officers got in touch with the tag's registered owner, he said he believed the tag was stolen off his truck in the past two weeks.
A Greenwood County deputy located the red Mustang, and the driver told officers he and Lukie had been at a bar prior to the wreck, the report said. They left at about the same time, and he said Lukie's motorcycle swerved into the Mustang's lane, where he hit the motorcycle. He told officers he stopped to help, but Lukie told him to leave.
The man admitted he got the tag on the Mustang from a friend about a month earlier, the report said.
Lukie was taken to Self Regional Medical Center for treatment, where an officer served him with a citation for driving under the influence. He was not booked, so a photo of him was not available. A record of the citation was not included in the Greenwood County Public Index.
Another man — Kederick Rashad Williams, 26, of Ninety Six — was arrested and charged with operating a vehicle not registered, possession of stolen goods, driving under suspension and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
Greenwood County Sheriff Dennis Kelly said Lukie, who was off duty at the time of the wreck, was terminated on Friday. He was released from the hospital and is doing fine, Kelly said.
"Any time somebody's charged with a violation of a crime, of course he has the right to take that through the whole judicial process, but considering the violation, it just seemed like termination was the way to go," Kelly said.