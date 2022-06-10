An arrest in Greenwood County might have solved dozens of burglaries across three states, authorities announced Friday.
Deputies charged 35-year-old Christopher Taylor of Mauldin with five counts of burglary and suspect he is connected to 60 other break-ins, all at convenience stores.
The investigation began last year when Greenwood County Sheriff's Office investigators learned that several surrounding agencies were seeing burglaries at convenience stores that closely matched the ones occurring in Greenwood County, the sheriff's office said in a media release.
Local investigators worked with agencies across the state to identify at least 19 jurisdictions within South Carolina, six in Georgia and three in North Carolina that appeared to link back to Taylor.
After Greenwood County’s most recent burglary in May, deputies identified Taylor as a suspect. During a burglary attempt in Calhoun County, deputies say Taylor fled on foot and later reported his vehicle stolen in Richland County. Deputies think Taylor was attempting to file a false police report and was responsible for the attempted burglary in Calhoun County.
Investigators are asking other agencies that might have had a rash of ongoing convenience store burglaries, committed by the same unknown person, and specifically only targeted cash to reach out for more information.
Burglaries have been identified in each of the following law enforcement jurisdictions:
In South Carolina, the counties of Anderson, Calhoun Greenville, Greenwood, Laurens, McCormick, Newberry, Oconee, Pickens and Spartanburg, and the municipalities of Central, Clemson, Edgefield, Greenville, Greer, Johnston, Laurens, McCormick and St. Matthews City.
In Georgia, Columbia, Franklin, Habersham, Lincoln and Stephens counties, as well as the City of Lavonia.
In North Carolina, Henderson, Polk and Rutherford counties.