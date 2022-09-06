Handcuffs

A Greenville man is facing charges after Greenwood County deputies and state troopers responded to a report of road rage.

One person said a man pointed a gun at them, the incident report said. Between that statement and deputies noting the smell of marijuana, they searched one of the vehicles and found an AR pistol with a 60-drum magazine, two loaded Glock magazines, boxes of ammunition, three bags of multicolored pills, plastic bags containing a green plant substance, a loose blue pill and a blunt. Law enforcement recovered more pills nearby, and officers located more bags containing a green leafy substance during the booking process.

Tags