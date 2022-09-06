A Greenville man is facing charges after Greenwood County deputies and state troopers responded to a report of road rage.
One person said a man pointed a gun at them, the incident report said. Between that statement and deputies noting the smell of marijuana, they searched one of the vehicles and found an AR pistol with a 60-drum magazine, two loaded Glock magazines, boxes of ammunition, three bags of multicolored pills, plastic bags containing a green plant substance, a loose blue pill and a blunt. Law enforcement recovered more pills nearby, and officers located more bags containing a green leafy substance during the booking process.
In total, there were about 300 pills, including 50 identified as oxycodone hydrochloride 30 mg pills.
Kentravious Demaria Brown, 28, was arrested Monday and charged with pointing and presenting firearm at a person; manufacturing/possession of other substances in Schedule I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue with intent to distribute, first offense; trafficking in MDMA or ecstasy 100 dosage units or more, but less than 500 dosage units or the equivalent, first offense; possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime; and unlawful carrying of a pistol.
A person in his car said the other vehicle rammed theirs. A deputy noted dents to the front and back of the car. The person explained the front-end damage came from being run off the road. The report does not indicate whether anyone in the other vehicle was charged.