Greenwood city and county officers, alongside agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, arrested a Greenville man with active arrest warrants at a Sumter Street home on Thursday.
Jeremy John Smith, 36, was charged with the following:
• Possession of a schedule I-III controlled substance with intent to distribute
• Possession of a schedule I-II controlled substance
• Trafficking methamphetamine
• Possession of cocaine
• Possession of MDMA/ecstasy
• Possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance within proximity of a school
• Unlawful possession of a sawed-off shotgun
• Possession of a weapon during violent crime
• Possession of a weapon by a person convicted of a felony
• Possession of a weapon by certain persons unlawful
While attempting to get someone to respond at the home, officers found evidence that illegal narcotics were inside. A search warrant was obtained and served. Officers found the man they were looking for inside and placed him in custody. A woman found inside was detained.
Officers reported they found a large amount of crack cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana, more than 200 “blue pills” (fentanyl), oxycodone pills, ecstasy pills and cocaine. There were also two handguns and a sawed-off shotgun with a defaced serial number. They said the suspect is a convicted felon prohibited from possessing a firearm because of a lengthy criminal history.
Officers said Smith admitted the items in the home belonged to him. The female was released from custody.
“Sheriff Kelly and I will continue to work in collaboration to bring those responsible for selling illegal drugs in our community to justice,” Police Chief T.J. Chaudoin said in a news release.