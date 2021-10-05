No law enforcement officer will ask anyone to pay a fee with gift cards.
Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Jeff Graham said he’s had an influx of calls about scammers using law enforcement officers’ names to try and get money from people.
“Somebody called me and said ‘You just called my aunt and said you’d come lock her up if she didn’t send you gift cards,’” Graham said. “If you hear the words ‘gift card’ as a senior citizen, that should be a red flag.”
As far as law enforcement can tell, many of these scam calls are coming from international callers, Graham said. But they can often mask their numbers and make it look like they are calling from a local area code.
“The method changes, but it’s always the same thing,” said Greenwood Police Department Public Information Officer Jonathan Link. “One day it’s Social Security, the next it’s jury duty.”
These callers will come up with various scenarios — there’s a warrant for your arrest, a relative of yours needs bail money, you missed jury duty and have to pay a fee. In the end, they often ask for the same thing: Payment via gift cards.
“They try to make gift cards seem like a legitimate currency,” Graham said. “They take any way to make you feel vulnerable and make you act right now.”
Some reports of scam calls have said the caller put a deadline on the person they called, essentially giving them a deadline by which to pay the “fee” before facing consequences. The goal, Graham said, is to put pressure on the person they’re calling and get them to act without thinking about how strange it is to pay a fee using gift cards.
“If I’m working the cash register in retail someplace and an older person wants $3,000 worth of gift cards, that’s a red flag,” Graham said.
Scammers are using local officers’ names when they call to make their requests more believable. Graham said local officers make contact with people in person, and when they do call they never request payment. Officers don’t handle money or collect fees from people, he said, let alone in the form of gift cards.
If someone calls asking for gift cards, Graham said the best response is to simply hang up. Link said anyone getting a call from someone saying they’re a public official should be able to call that person back at their office. If someone says they’re a police officer, Link suggested hanging up and calling the police department directly, to ensure the person on the other end is really an officer.
There isn’t much local law enforcement can do to investigate or respond to scam calls, but anyone who has received a scam call can report fraud online to the Federal Trade Commission at reportfraud.ftc.gov, or to the state Attorney General’s Office at 800-616-1309. To learn more about these scam calls and how to handle them, visit consumer.ftc.gov/articles/gift-card-scams