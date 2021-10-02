A man was shot several times early Saturday morning at a biker club event in Greenwood County and remains hospitalized, the Greenwood County Sheriff's Office reports.
The unidentified man was shot at a biker club event along Highway 221, near Highway 72 and Kateway, Sgt. Jeff Graham of the sheriff's office reported. The man was taken to Self Regional Medical Center where Graham said he is reported to be in stable condition. His injuries have not been reported.
Graham said there is no suspect information now, but added the shooting is believed to be an isolated case.