A clear sky. Low 24F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph..
A clear sky. Low 24F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: January 14, 2023 @ 7:20 pm
JAVIER K. WILLIAMS
Kevontae Mykel Hill
A fourth arrest has been made in the December killing of an unborn child and a man.
Kevontae Mykel Hill, 20, was arrested Friday and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Bond was denied.
Contact Kelly Duncan at 864-943-5648 or on Twitter @KellyWriter1993.
Share your news tips and story ideas with us.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.