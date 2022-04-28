What started with officers responding to put someone on trespass notice at Phoenix Place Apartments ended with four men facing gun counts.
When officers arrived April 21, they reported smelling marijuana on four men who acknowledged smoking the substance earlier but said they had no drugs on them.
Officers detailed finding about $600 and a small black scale on one man, and a small blue and black bag at the feet of another. Inside the bag was a black and silver 9mm Taurus G3 handgun that had been reported stolen in Spartanburg County, according to the Greenwood police report. All four men denied possessing the gun.
While another man was being walked to a patrol car, a handgun slid out of his left pant leg, the report said. The man told officers he bought the .40-caliber Glock 22 Gen 5 from a pawnshop and acknowledged he did not have a concealed weapons permit, but said he carried the gun for protection.
Jamison La-monte Hall, 25, Jamori Daquan Makins, 19, Jerlyric Zyhee Tolbert, 22, and Markeus Ketorious Williams, 29, all of Greenwood, were arrested and charged with possession of a stolen firearm. Tolbert was also charged with unlawful carrying of a firearm. Booking photos were not immediately available for Hall, Makins, and Williams.