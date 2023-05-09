Former McCormick sheriff's deputy facing DV charge From staff reports May 9, 2023 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A former McCormick County sheriff’s deputy is facing a domestic violence charge after a fight led to a person being seriously injured.James Patrick Florida, 33, of Edgefield, was arrested and charged with second-degree domestic violence on May 5.SLED affidavits say on July 22, Florida caused bruising to the person’s face and body and broke their cellphone.Florida was booked at the Edgefield County Detention Center. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Criminal Law Law Police Most read news Greenwood man faces murder charge in early Sunday morning death Abbeville woman dies in wreck McDonald family leaning on faith and community in midst of tragedy Greenwood woman facing attempted murder charge after argument leads to stabbing Ninety Six community rallies around family in prayer Submit your news tip Share your news tips and story ideas with us. Submit tip Countybank's Jack Lucas promoted to Simpsonville market executive Lander’s College of Graduate and Online Studies honors Class of 2023 PTC horticulture students shine at national competition