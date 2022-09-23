Authorities charged a former McCormick County deputy with misconduct in office and two counts of attempted murder.
Warrants say 44-year-old Jason Erwin of Bradley fired a 12-gauge shotgun in the direction of two people on Wednesday after a wreck on Highway 221 in Greenwood County.
A car with two people stopped and the occupants saw Erwin get out of a police vehicle wearing shorts and a tank top, according to charging documents. They told police Erwin behaved erratically and thought he was under the influence. The wreck and Erwin’s behavior were reported to dispatch. The warrants say the two didn’t know if he was actually an officer because he didn't identify himself as police and wasn't in uniform. The two tried to leave and Erwin began to ram their car while traveling south on Highway 221.
As two McCormick County Sheriff’s Office deputies began to remove people from the car, Erwin said “I’m going to shoot you” just before firing a shot, according to charging documents.
Erwin told the State Law Enforcement Division that he had two alcoholic drinks while off-duty and presented himself as an officer. He also admitted to possessing a silver flask of Bourbon that he was drinking at the scene and after the encounter.
Erwin was booked Wednesday at the Greenwood County Detention Center after the state Highway Patrol charged him with driving under the influence.
McCormick County Sheriff Clarke Stearns said Erwin was fired Thursday.